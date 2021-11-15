Tickets are on sale for Mother's epic NYE Block Party

Finding the perfect New Years party is never easy.

The sense of fomo and fear over potentially picking the wrong place to celebrate looms over us like the ghost of Christmas past.

But gals, it's not going to be an issue this year. Mother have just announced this absolutely iconic block party for New Years Eve, and we imagine tickets won't hang around too long.

Mother Winter Pride at the National Museum of Ireland is set to be the queer end of year spectacular of dreams, with two stages, bars, food stalls, hot drinks and loads more.

The night will feature a performance from Ireland's Queen of the avante-garde Róisín Murphy, known and loved for being one half of alternative 90s dance duo Moloko, and a trailblazer of music, fashion, and performance sensibilities.

Also performing on the night is National F*cking Treasure Panti Bliss, who'll be will be counting down to midnight and ringing in 2022. More DJs, drag and queer performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wrap up and get yourself down to the Barracks for a New Years celebration to remember.

Tickets start at €50.97, and are available to purchase HERE.

Header image via Instagram/motherdublin

READ NEXT: It's Meat Free Monday - check out these Dublin veggie friendly dishes