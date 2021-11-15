Tickets are on sale for Mother's epic NYE Block Party

By Fiona Frawley

November 15, 2021 at 1:30pm

Share:
Tickets are on sale for Mother's epic NYE Block Party

Finding the perfect New Years party is never easy.

The sense of fomo and fear over potentially picking the wrong place to celebrate looms over us like the ghost of Christmas past.

But gals, it's not going to be an issue this year. Mother have just announced this absolutely iconic block party for New Years Eve, and we imagine tickets won't hang around too long.

Mother Winter Pride at the National Museum of Ireland is set to be the queer end of year spectacular of dreams, with two stages, bars, food stalls, hot drinks and loads more.

The night will feature a performance from Ireland's Queen of the avante-garde Róisín Murphy, known and loved for being one half of alternative 90s dance duo Moloko, and a trailblazer of music, fashion, and performance sensibilities.

Also performing on the night is National F*cking Treasure Panti Bliss, who'll be will be counting down to midnight and ringing in 2022. More DJs, drag and queer performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Wrap up and get yourself down to the Barracks for a New Years celebration to remember.

Tickets start at €50.97, and are available to purchase HERE.

Header image via Instagram/motherdublin

READ NEXT: It's Meat Free Monday - check out these Dublin veggie friendly dishes

 

Share:

Latest articles

This Aston Quay spot is doing half price coffees for the remainder of November!

Pyg to introduce free antigen testing upon arrival at events!

It's Meat Free Monday - check out these Dublin veggie friendly dishes

If you love afternoon tea, this Frederick Street spot is making theirs festive!

You may also love

This sold out wreath making event in Stoneybatter has added a new date!

After a long hiatus, Xico is back and we cannot contain our excitement!

Ever wanted to go to a wine club? There's one on in Smithfield next week!

Put this Dublin Christmas market in your diary

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.