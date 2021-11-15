It's Meat Free Monday - check out these Dublin veggie friendly dishes

No matter your dietary preferences, it can be nice to cut out meat sometimes.

There has never been more options for vegetarians to eat in Dublin. The selection is so wide now that people who do eat meat might opt for something meat free instead. If you've been thinking of cutting out meat, if only once a week, or for one meal a day, why not check out some of these amazing dishes.

Halloumi Burger, Fish Shack

Locations: Sandycove, Malahide

Yes, Fish Shack may be known for their fish, but they also do an amazing veggie burger and here it is. The Halloumi burger looks mountainous with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, and piri piri mayonnaise. The crispiness of that halloumi is making us drool.

Mushroom Toast, Urbanity

Location: Smithfield

We know mushrooms are a love/hate item, even amongst vegetarians, but personally we're big fans. This shitake mushroom toast from Urbanity looks incredible. It comes with miso wild mushrooms, soy glazed tender stem broccoli, ginger and pumpkin puree, sesame scraps, and radish on sourdough toast.

Vegetarian Puffies, 147 Deli

Location: Parnell Street

They can do more than sambos. 147 Deli serves Mediterranean veggies, parmesan bechamel, goats cheese, basil pesto, and rocket, all baked into a delicious flaky pastry. This cheesy hot mess sounds like the perfect lunch.

Avocado & Mozzarella Wrap, 3fe Coffee

Multiple Locations

You can't go far wrong when it comes to mozzarella and avocado. These veggie friendly wraps from 3fe Coffee is available to takeaway for a quick lunch, or you can sit inside on Grand Canal street or Five Points. Get yourself a side of chips too, why not? They're veggie too.

Potato-o, Griolladh

Multiple Locations

Carbs on carbs on carbs. Griolladh's Potato-o toastie comes with handmade sourdough, bombay spiced spuds, wilted spinach, and their signature cheese blend. Veggie or not, you're going to love this sambo.

Cheese and Courgette Soup and Sambo, Tír Deli

Location: Baggot Street

This weekly soup special from Tír Deli sounds mouthwatering. Yellow courgette and cheddar cheese soup with pesto oil is the perfect winter warmer if you need a cosy and wholesome meal.

We hope we've set you up with some stunning meat free options to try this week. You don't have to cut out meat completely, but sometimes it's nice to switch up your diet. Plus it helps that veggie meals are just as delicious and innovative as meals that come with meat these days.

Header image via Instagram/3fecoffee

