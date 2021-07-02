This online sustainable fave has a pop up shop in Dublin this weekend!

It's no surprise that we all got fairly into the aul online shopping over lockdown.

What was interesting was that many of us bypassed our usual old fast fashion haunts and explored more sustainable options.

There are so many benefits to shopping sustainably; it's better for the environment, the clothing you buy won't further exploit underpaid garment workers, it can often be cheaper (charity shops, Depop finds etc) and no one else will have a piece like yours!

No one knows this better than the gals at Studio Minti, who have been absolutely killing the sustainable fashion game this past year. What started off as a lockdown project for owner and fashion designer Laura Egan is now a hugely successful business with weekly drops that sell out in minutes!

There's nothing like securing that top, dress or accessory you've had your eye on as soon as it goes live, and now you'll be able to do it in person at Studio Minti's first pop up shop this weekend!

We're absolutely buzzing for this one. The store will be at the Fumbally Stables in the Liberties, and you can expect to find a gorgeous selection of vintage, preloved high street and designer bits. We're also hoping for some of Minti's ICONIC custom upcycles, like this amazing blazer transformation:

They're also a great page to follow if you're looking to learn more about the issues around fast fashion, with loads of informative reels for those of us beginning our sustainable journey. Definitely worth checking out this weekend!

Header image via Instagram/Studio Minti

