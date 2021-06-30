Six delish cold coffee options for you to try in Dublin

We all love a good iced latte. They're always there for us as the subject of an insta post and as refreshment whenever the forecast in Dublin hits above 12 degrees.

But if you're looking for an alternative cold coffee to enjoy during this delish heatwave we're having, we've got you covered with some you may not have tried before.

1. Sparkling Cold brew from Shoe Lane

Cold brew is, as the name suggests, brewed cold over a period of 12-18 hours. The result is a smoother taste with less acidity. Shoe Lane have made theirs even sweeter by adding a bit of fizz and turning it into a seltzer. It's fruity with a hint of mint, but still as that all important coffee hit (cold brew is actually usually more caffeinated than regular espresso, as it's brewed with a higher coffee to water ratio). A dreamy refreshing option for a warm summers day!

2. Nitro Coffee from 3fe

Nitro coffee is having a moment rn and it makes sense - any beverage that looks like a pint of Guin is gonna do well in Ireland. Cold coffee is flash brewed with nitrogen to create a thicker, smooth, bubbly texture. It goes down veryyyy easy.

3. Iced Mocha from Thru the Green

You can't bate an iced mocha, much less an iced mocha from TTG. It's the iced latte's sweeter sister - a mix of dark and milk Belgian chocolate nibs are combined with smooth Roasted Brown espresso and poured over organic milk. A gorge indulgent treat.

4. Vietnamese Iced Coffee from Two Pups

An icer with a twist. Drip coffee is mixed with condensed milk to make this sweet and refreshing fave. Also check out Jolins Vietnamese Coffee House for more variants on the classic, including the Ca Phê Trứng (Vietnamese coffee with foamed egg whites!)

5. Bottled Espresso Martini from Vice

We could hardly do a list of cold coffee without including an aul 'spro martini. Pick up one of these bad boys to go from Vice.

6. Iced latte jug from Network

Technically yes, this is an iced latte. But it's an iced latte that comes in a 1 or 2 litre jug and can be delivered to your house to keep in the fridge whenever you need a hit, or to share with pals. You don't come across many of those to be fair.

Get out and enjoy your coffee of choice in the sun while it lasts, and be sure to let us know if we've missed any delish options!

Header image via: Instagram/Shoe Lane

READ NEXT: Light House Cinema announces over 20 classic films as part of their Summer Of Fun line-up