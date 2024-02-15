M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

Up to 76 staff have reportedly been laid off as a result of the closures.

British retailer M&S have announced the shock closure of two Irish stores this week, within days of each other.

The first Marks & Spencer announcing its closure was a food and clothes store in Drogheda, Co Louth, which will be cutting 57 jobs in the process.

The second location announcing its closure is the grocery store based in Clarion Quay, Dublin, citing a "consistent decline in sales" as the reason for shutting down, with a further 19 staff losing jobs.

Advertisement

"Shopping habits are changing."

Despite the 76 job losses, Marks & Spencer’s Country Director Ireland & Northern Ireland, Eddie Murphy emphasised that the retailer is ‘committed to Ireland’ and has ‘ambitious plans for growth’.

"Our recent Christmas trading figures show we’re heading in the right direction. However, we also need to modernise our business to safeguard what we have achieved," said Mr Murphy.

"Shopping habits are changing, and we are shaping our store estate to focus our investment on the right stores in the right places."

Advertisement

Mr Murphy said that the closure of the two "underperforming" stores was a "tough decision" and that the affected staff have been informed of the decisions.

The closure of the Clarion Quay store in Dublin is due to a "consistent decline in sales and footfall over several years", according to Mr Murphy.

The Drogheda location closure was because its low occupancy requires "significant investment" and "its sales performance is behind" the rest of the retailer’s store estate.

Mr Murphy added that while the company understands there will be disappointment with the announcement, he believes that the decision is "the right one for the future of M&S in Ireland".

Advertisement

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Getty by John Keeble

READ ON:

- The top 11 greatest burgers in Dublin that you MUST try

Advertisement

- 'Save D-Light' Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

- Not so vegan-friendly: Plant-based businesses on the acute impact of the hospitality crisis