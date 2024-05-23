2 popups, a closure and some steak awards to be aware of in Dublin right now

Summer has officially hit our fair city





Not all weeks in hospitality are created equal, and while there was a fair bit of positivity washing around the city these last seven days there was also some hard news in the form of a much-beloved arcade restaurant announcing its shock closure. With the Irish Restaurant Awards taking place this week it was wonderful to see a celebration of some of the island’s best establishments, but this year’s awards are set in a challenging landscape with hundreds of hospitality businesses already shutting down over the course of this short year. Anyway in case you missed the news this week, here’s your snapshot of what’s been taking place in Dublin hospitality this week:

POPUP

Teach Tábhairne Ag Teacht, Wexford Street



11 Wexford Street, formerly Against the Grain was a beloved spot for a few after-work craft beers has been taken over. Calling it the excellently titled Teach Tábhairne Ag Teacht which roughly translates as other pub coming, new management lead by hospitality powerhouse Alan Glynn (formerly of 37 Dawson Street, Xico, House Dublin/Belfast/Limerick, Brogans Kilkenny, The Dail Galway and Tapped) will be unveiling a fresh new project in the coming months, but until then we will be more than happy to call it mo Tteacht. Serving up a brief food menu of chips and surprisingly tasty burgers, with a solid tap lineup that still flies the flag for craft beers, with locals like Third Barrel Brewing Co., Rascals and McIvors making appearances.

PERMANENT POPUP

Bahay, Hen’s Teeth, Blackpitts

Fans of the Filipino tastemakers will breathe a sigh of relief that Bahay have finally sorted out a kitchen. Since opening in 2021, Alex and Richie have been slinging at festivals and events everywhere in between. Now they are taking over the kitchens at Hen’s Teeth, becoming their “official food partner”, which involves catering their events alongside hosting their own dinners roughly 3 or 4 times a month. We’ll be oxymoronically calling this a permanent popup, and listen with a brand new menu, rammed into a gorgeous space filled with art and music we are absolutely here for it.



CLOSURE

Token, Smithfield’s Queen Street

This has to be one of the most shocking closures to hit the presses in recent months, known to many as the go-to date night spot, this arcade-come-restaurant were heaving almost every night. After eight years, the team announced that they would be calling “game over” on their arcade restaurant on June 16th. Taking to social media a representative wrote, “Though often fully booked, we can’t justify raising prices further to meet rising costs. We may do it all again sometime in the future, but chances are slim and there is no plan to reopen.” The team are planning to have a good time ahead of the closure, offering Guinness and other pints will be only €5 classic menu items will return, cocktails all discounted, and they are even planning on putting on an event or two.

AWARDS



World’s Best Steak Restaurant

No misteaks were made at the prestigious World’s Best Steak Restaurants list 2024, which was announced during the week. Founded in 2018 in London, The World’s Best Steak Restaurants does what it says on the tin, ranks the best 101 steak restaurants in the world, and unsurprisingly two Dublin-based restaurants were given some notable nods. With Hawksmoor claimed the 12th spot on the list, and F.X. Buckley who nabbed the 50th spot. There are some incredible entries from every corner of the globe, for the full list (and some inspiration for where to plan your holidays around) click here.



