Everything you need to know about this year's St Patrick's Day parade

The national St Patrick's Day Parade will be returning to the streets of Dublin city for the first time since 2019.

Here's a list of all the burning questions you might have about this year's Patrick's Day parade:

What exactly is the parade?

It's a national celebration that happens each year, on March 17th the feast of Ireland's national saint, Patrick. Cities, towns and villages around Ireland, host a parade, which involves music, dance, floats and celebrations. There's a strong emphasis on traditional Irish pastimes, including Irish dancing, music, alongside Irish culture, heritage, symbolism and folklore.

What's this year's theme?

This year's theme is "Connections" since it is the first live parade since 2019 the theme is an apt one. Organisers have said that this theme allows viewers to connect and reflect on the global challenges posed by the pandemic.

What time does it start?

The parade starts at 12pm on March 17th, but best to get there a bit early to get a good spot.

Where does it start from?

The parade starts at Parnell Square.

What is the parade route?

The parade kicks off at Parnell Square before moving down O'Connell Street, over O'Connell Bridge and through the south side of the city, ending at the Cuffe St/Kevin St junction.

Do I need tickets?

You don't need tickets to see the parade, just pick a spot along the route and enjoy the spectacle. There are VIP packages and grandstand tickets available though, for more information visit the Saint Patrick's Day Festival website.

How long does it go on for?

The parade kicks off at 12pm and ends at 2pm.

I can't attend the parade, can I watch it online?

The Parade will be broadcast live on RTÉ with commentary and interviews with organisers and visitors.

What's the weather to be like?

Met Eireann are predicting a mini-heatwave will hit for the long Bank Holiday, bringing with it some warmer spells. Showers are expected to die out on Wednesday morning, bringing in a new "dominant" system and temperatures of 13 and 14 degrees for Patrick's Day.

Do I need to bring anything with me?

Water, snacks, comfy shoes and some waterproof clothing (just in case).

Will there be toilets?

Organisers have said that there will be free portaloos available at many points along the Parade route that "will be cleaned and restocked on an ongoing basis" they added.

Do you need to be a certain age to attend the parade?

Nope, all ages are welcome at the Parade.

How many people typically attend?

Organisers have said that the parade attracts upwards of 500,000 attendees.

Will it be busy?

Yes. Thousands of visitors come to Dublin each year for Patrick's Day, and since it's the first live parade in two years it's expected to be one of the biggest.

What roads will be closed for the parade?

Certain roads will be closed for Parade and Festival events, for a full list of them click here.

How will I get into town?

With a lot of roads closed and a reduced level of on-street parking available, organisers are encouraging parade-goers to take public transport where possible.

What if I have reduced accessibility?

If you or someone you are attending the parade with is a wheelchair user, have impaired mobility or has additional needs, there are three designated Accessible Viewing Areas that offer a safe and secure vantage point for the Parade. For more information on how to apply to access these areas visit the Saint Patrick's Day Festival website.

Can I bring my pet with me to the parade?

Organisers have said that you can bring your pet with you if you wish. However, they have asked parade-goers to consider their pet's "best interests" as the parade can be a very loud event with lots of marching bands, spectacle noises and of course hundreds and thousands of visitors. They've added that Guide Dogs and Assistance Dogs are of course trained for these kinds of situations.

What makes this year different?

The Saint Patrick's Day festival kicks off on March 16th, at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks. The Festival Quarter which will run from March 16-20 will also host the Irish Food and Craft Village at the barracks.

For more information about the parade and the Saint Patrick's Festival visit the website.

