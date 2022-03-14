5 alternative Paddy's Day events happening in Dublin

If the parade isn't your vibe, we've got you covered.

After two long years, Paddy's Day is back in all its glory - the prospect of which may be daunting to some. While we might not want to admit it, we're all a little bit older than we were the last time celebrations of this level were underway. You might be looking for something different to mark the occasion - whether it's an exhibition of work from Irish artists, a screening of an Irish film or a queer club show in a circus tent, we've got you covered with this list of alternative Paddy's Day events happening in Dublin.

Paddy's Weekend Party at Soup 2 in Smithfield

Just the right amount of distance away from the madness of the city, Soup 2 are welcoming groups both large and small all weekend for food, drinks and dancing with music from Sectionfive, Ben Stapleton and Selky.

G'wan Ireland Exhibition at Hen's Teeth

40 exciting new works across contemporary art, graphic design, illustration and photography, available to enjoy at Hen's Teeth's Blackpitts gallery from 16th March-3rd April. See also the Hen's Teeth Paddy's Day block party, which will be underway from 2pm on the 17th.

Irish films at the IFI

As you'd imagine, the IFI have an excellent selection of Irish films screening on Paddy's Day, from the award-winning Belfast to exciting new psychological drama You Are Not My Mother. Full listings and tickets available HERE.

Paddy's Day Party at The Big Romance

Enjoy funk, disco & Afrobeat from Loose Connections & Soul Jam this Thursday at Dublin 1's favourite jazz bar. The Big Romance promises to be an escape from the madness of Paddy's weekend, and is the perfect spot to dance the night away.

Mother at the National Museum of Ireland

The official launch night of St Patrick's festival will see drag, death drops and disco bops from some of Dublin's top queer performers including Anziety, Pixie Woo, Shaqira Knightly & Viola Gayvis. The event kicks off at 7pm on 16th of March, and is free and unticketed. Just rock up and dance the night away!

