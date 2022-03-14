This post-it note left at Chapters Bookstore will get you all in your feels

Planning a first date? Take note of this!

Chapters reopening is good news for everyone, from book lovers to couples. Over their opening weekend, people left post it notes to express their feelings about the reopening, everything from well wishes to some kindle slander (as a physical paper book kinda gal, I will welcome these comments).

However, one post-it note in particular caught our eye, and you're not ready for it. (And no, it's thankfully not a Jack Berger from Sex and the City "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me" post-it note, quite the opposite.) (I also welcome Jack Berger slander here.)

A couple left this post-it note stating:

"We had our 1st date here... now we're married."

I mean if that doesn't tug on your heartstrings I don't know what will. How sweet that they could return to the spot of their first date. Let this be a lesson to anyone out there with a need for some date inspo - if you like books, a bookstore isn't going to steer you wrong. Especially one with as good of a track record as Chapters. Who knows, if you're lucky like this couple were, you could leave with more than the newest Sally Rooney.

Just another reason we're so stoked that Chapters is back open. You can stop by every day until 6pm.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

