After 40 years, this iconic Dublin bookstore is closing its doors for good in 2022

We're not crying, you're crying!

Chapters in Dublin is not just a bookshop, it's an institution. We were gutted to learn today that they will close their doors for good in 2022, after 40 long years in business. They are currently holding a huge clearance sale, which includes 2 for 1 on all stock except for bestsellers.

There will be a ton of bargains if anyone is looking to get some early Christmas shopping done, and pay a visit to the store one last time. The Chapters' Instagram page thanked all its wonderful customers on behalf of the owner, William Kinsella.

If you're a book lover, make sure you visit Chapters one last time in the next few months. A date hasn't been specified for closure, but it will be in early 2022.

This will be a huge loss for Dublin city, and we will miss them very much.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

