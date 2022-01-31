Today is your last chance to visit Chapters before they close for good

The day we have all been dreading has unfortunately arrived - Chapters will close its doors for good after today.

Alas, that sad day is here. When Chapters announced their 2022 closing back in October, we were all gutted by the news. A huge outpour of love and support for the iconic Parnell Street bookstore got our hopes up that somehow they would manage to remain open.

Sadly two weeks ago they announced that the 31st January would be their final day in business. After today, Chapters will close and cease trading, after 40 long and wonderful years providing Dublin with the very best of literature.

Chapters took to Instagram to speak of the "incredible weekend" they had, saying "we are bowled over by all the love you have shown us".

If you're in town today, or have time to stop by on your lunch hour, make sure you do; it is your last chance to visit the bookstore before they cease trading. Chapters opens today from 9:30am to 5pm for one last time.

We are very sorry to see them go and hope their final day of trading is a great one, fitting of such a beloved Irish shop.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

