New Christmas tune Winter Song by Dublin artist is a love letter to the Liberties

Former Revelino guitarist and vocalist Bren Berry has released a chiming tribute to Dublin's inner city, that can be enjoyed all winter long.

If you're looking to add a new festive jingle into your winter rotation, instilling a warm glow and heartfelt appreciation for Dublin's Liberties, you're in luck.

Released earlier this month, Winter Song by Bren Berry is a moving ode to the city complete with music video shot all around Vicar Street, The Iveagh Markets, Thomas House and the streets of Dublin 8.

90s Irish rock enthusiasts might recognise Berry's dulcet tones from his time spent as backing vocalist for Revelino, the Dublin 5 piece who rose to prominence in 1994 with their breakout single Happiness is Mine and had an immediate impact on Irish radio.

Making his return to the music world after 25 years behind the curtain at Vicar Street and as a head promoter and booking agent for Aiken Promotions, Bren says of the tune:

Advertisement

"Winter Song felt like a particularly big breakthrough for me and a key moment to finding my voice. I had recorded a little chiming tribute to The Velvet Underground on my phone during lockdown called I.V.U. I sat down with it one-night last year when I was struggling with some health issues, and it just quickly blossomed into a very tender love song for my wife and a love letter to Dublin's Liberties especially The Iveagh Buildings where my Mother was from. I had so many amazing times there when I was younger, and this connection adds resonance to my relationship with Vicar St in The Liberties where I have spent the last 25 years working behind the curtain in with so many incredible artists and crew. My friends at SoFFT Productions have made a beautiful, evocative video which really captures the personal poignancy of the song for me."

You can watch the music video below, and see how many well trodden Liberties haunts you can identify:

READ NEXT:

- Eatyard has welcomed a new taco truck and a new pasta truckttoria

Advertisement

- Boom - A new coffee spot is set to open on Francis Street this week

- Dublin grocery issued closure order last month due to 'cockroach infestation'