The FRIENDS Experience is coming to Dublin, complete with purple door and pivot couch

This is like the Olivia Rodrigo gig announcement, but for millennials and Disney adults.

In an announcement that's guaranteed to spur a flurry of "could I BE anymore excited?" and "tag yourself, I'm Ross's leather pants" social posts, the FRIENDS Experience is on its way to Dublin after a successful European tour.

Created by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, Original X Productions, and Warner Bros. Television Group, the FRIENDS Experience promises to bring fans one step closer to their favourite characters as they take a look at the making of the show, costumes and props, with iconic set pieces like Rachel and Monica’s purple door and the infamous "pivot" couch rebuilt.

The FRIENDS Experience, which has a flagship in New York City has also been a source of joy for fans of the show in Boston, Washington DC, Paris and Brussels, will take up residence at the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square, Dublin from 24 October 2023. Central Perk enthusiasts will be able to recreate their favourite scenes as the show's famous café will be rebuilt, along with Monica's kitchen and the fountain/orange couch set up from the opening credits.

Tickets for The FRIENDS Experience in Dublin start at €20 for adults, and will be on sale from 22 September right here. - you can also sign up to presale now to secure your spot.

Images via The FRIENDS™ Experience

