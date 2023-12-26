Victoria Mary Clarke marks first Christmas without husband Shane MacGowan

Shane MacGowan would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

Victoria Mary Clarke has opened up about her first Christmas without her late husband Shane MacGowan, who passed away on November 30th after a long illness.

Speaking about her first Christmas without Shane, Victoria said she felt “desolate” on Christmas morning.

However, she said she found peace and joy during Christmas mass in West Cork.

She told her Instagram followers that the healing voices of the choir made the heartbreaking day slightly easier for her.

“I was feeling really desolate this morning but I was lucky enough to be able to get to Mass in Cuil Aodh home of the famous choir led by Peadar O Riada.

“It was a transcendent experience to feel the joy and love in the church and in the congregation and the healing voices of the choir.”

Victoria said she found “a level of peace that had been out of reach” during the service.

“Just the sound of the beautiful voices and the incense and the beauty of the Irish language being spoken was glorious and healing,” she said.

Victoria praised the West Cork community for supporting her during such a harrowing time.

She said the people of West Cork never fail to be warm, welcoming, and supportive.

Anyone who has lost a loved one knows just how hard the first Christmas can be so surrounding yourself with loved ones is key.

Victoria Mary Clarke said Shane’s birthday and Christmas Day were harder than she ever expected.

“I want to be with him so much it physically hurts. I don’t know how people get through this but I do know that they do and people do feel joy.”

