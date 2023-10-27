CMAT joins Sarah Snook and Boy George on the Graham Norton Show tonight

The c(m)at is out of the bag.

Fresh off the release of her hotly anticipated second album Crazymad, For Me, Ireland's premiere pop star CMAT will claim her rightful spot on Graham Norton's red sofa tonight.

If you haven't yet had the privilege of immersing yourself in the CMAT stratosphere, she's best described as a country singer for the girlies, churning out catchy bops steeped in Irish cultural references with a flick of her pink pussycat wig.

CMAT's following has extended far beyond the initial loyal few who watched and listened intently as she filmed music videos in her grandparent's living room over lockdown - the singer is now in the midst of a world tour which will culminate in a triumphant homecoming show at Dublin's Fairview Park next June.

Announcing the news of her Graham Norton appearance on Instagram, the Dublin-born star wrote "the CMAT is out of the bag then".

Via Instagram/cmatbaby

CMAT will be joined by Boy George, Succession star Sarah Snook, Morning Show actor Greta Lee and legendary character actor Miriam Margolyes.

The appearance comes one week after Graham Norton issued an apology to the people of Fermoy, after a participant in the show's Red Chair segment described it as a “horrible town”.

Addressing the incident, Graham Norton said:

“Last week, there was someone on the Red Chair and they were less than kind about the town of Fermoy in Co Cork in Ireland.”

“Well suffice to say, the people of Fermoy… not happy.

“So we’d like to apologise. In fairness, I did defend Fermoy and said it was the home of the ‘Big Pencil’, but sadly I must apologise again because apparently the giant pencil has been removed.

“On the upside, Fermoy did win cleanest town in Ireland in 2007 and 2018 so I’d imagine it’s still pretty clean. Big up Fermoy.”

Header image via Instagram/cmatbaby

