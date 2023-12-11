'Reality royalty' Teresa Giudice enjoys meal at Rustic Stone during Dublin trip

"Gorgeous and ever entertaining".

As every Housewives enthusiast from Malin to Mizen probably knows at this stage, New Jersey royalty Teresa Giudice spent the weekend "feeling the love and magic of Christmas in Ireland" during a trip with her husband Louie Ruelas and pals Karianne Fischbach and Jessica Belle.

The city break marks Teresa's second trip to Dublin in as many years - she joined her fellow cast members to film scenes for the 13th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey at locations all over town in 2022, including Café en Seine and Little Pyg.

This time around, Teresa enjoyed a more leisurely trip without the stress of filming, posing for festive snaps outside Stephen's Green and clearing a baby Guinness or two with Karianne and Jessica - as is tradition for all groups of girlies come December.

Advertisement

Via Instagram/Teresa Giudice

Teresa also enjoyed a meal at Dylan McGrath's Rustic Stone while in town, taking on the role of fully evolved festive girlo as she stopped for a quick pic on the stairs with hubby Louie, faux fur coat and leather gloves in tow (it's the uniform at this time of year, let's lean in and accept it).

Taking to Instagram to share photos of Teresa and Louie's visit, The Rustic Stone described the Housewives star as "reality royalty" in one post, writing "Stars in our eyes as we welcome the gorgeous and ever entertaining @teresagiudice from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and her handsome husband @louiearuelas" in another.

Advertisement

Teresa wasn't the only Housewives star on Irish soil this weekend - eagle eyed fans also spotted Beverly Hills stalwart Erika Jayne at Dublin Airport on Friday.

Header image via Instagram/Rustic Stone

READ NEXT:

- 'Time to say goodbye' Stoneybatter café to close after 6 years

Advertisement

- 6 Christmas markets to visit in Dublin this month

- 5 openers to be aware of in Dublin right now