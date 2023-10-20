Last night's Arctic Monkeys gig in Dublin could be the last ever for the band

By all accounts, the Arctic Monkeys went out with a bang.

Playing to a packed out 3Arena in Dublin on the evening of Thursday 19 October, the Arctic Monkeys ended their entire world tour right here in Ireland, their fourth date in Ireland in one week.

These were to replace the cancelled performances that were due to take place in Marlay Park in June of this year, but they also represented the final shows for a tour that included 119 shows across 436 days, starting waaaaaaay back on 9 August 2022.

At the end of the gig, Alex Turner and the rest of the band performed 'Perfect Sense', the final song from their most recent album, The Car, which they released two months into their world tour.

In the wake of the performance, the internet has been rife with rumours that this isn't just the end of The Car World Tour, but the end of the Arctic Monkeys as we know it...

Advertisement

A source told JOE that the family members of the band, watching them from the crowd at the 3Arena, were openly very emotional at the end of the set.

While there has been no official statement from the band or their representatives, the general reaction was that this was a celebration of an ending.

The previous three dates in Ireland, two in Dublin and one in Belfast, took audiences through 21 songs from The Car and their previous albums, with each of those dates ending with their 2013 blockbuster 'R U Mine?' from their massively successful AM album.

However, for this final show, the band extended their playlist to 22 songs with the addition of 'Perfect Sense', the final song of their entire discography playing them off. Perhaps a poignant message to their fans, or just their way of saying goodbye to this album and tour?

Advertisement

Considering this tour also included headlining Glastonbury, so it isn't as if they don't deserve one hell of a break! By all accounts, it was an absolutely spectacular show, so if it does prove to be end of the Arctic Monkeys, or just the end for now, they most certainly went out with a bang.

Header image via Getty

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

READ NEXT:

Advertisement