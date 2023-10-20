You can enjoy cheese fondue out of a pumpkin at this Blackrock wine bar

Hook this to our veins.

As we enter the final days of spooky season (AKA put-pumpkins-in-everything season) we feel like we have seen it all when it comes to using the seasonal fruit. The classic pumpkin spice latte from a variety of Dublin cafés, pumpkin pie from Queen of Tarts in Temple Bar, pumpkin spiced donuts from The Morning on Pleasants Street, pumpkin cheesecake from the Phoenix café - it's a very versatile ingredient as it would turn out.

Just when you thought they could find no more uses for pumpkins, Iciar French Wine and Cheese bar have only gone and done it.

On Saturday October 28th, the Blackrock bar will be serving cheese fondue - out of a pumpkin.

Kicking off from 3pm, this seems like the optimal way of spending a Saturday afternoon, which let's be honest, with the way the weather has been going as of late, could very likely be a chilly one.

Plus, by then there will be mere days of spooky season and autumn left, so what better way to soak it all in than dipping bread into cheese encased by a pumpkin?

If cheese is simply your favourite thing, next to enjoying every iteration of pumpkin in October, there is simply no better event for you.

Header images via Instagram / Iciar & Getty

