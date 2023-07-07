Blackrock to welcome a new French wine and cheese bar next week

Saying a big oui oui to this.

Iciar Ltd, a French cheese shop based in Blackrock, have just announced their new newest venture - a wine and cheese bar that will be opening next week.

Serving up cosy Parisian vibes as well as their selection of wine and cheese, the new bar will be based at the shop-front.

Iciar is well versed in curating cheese boxes, which they source from the finest French providers. It is owned by Parisian Julien Comte, and as the website says, with a surname like that it's no wonder ended up in the world of cheese.

After spending 30 years working in pharmaceuticals, Comte moved to Ireland and started Iciar, with the hopes of bringing the best French cheeses to the people of Dublin. He has been successful in this, with his curated boxes available for people to order for any and all occasions, ideal for dinner parties or as a gift for the fromage lover in your life.

The new wine and cheese bar will only further his goal of sharing the best of French cheese because as we are absolute suckers for that specific combination; a glass of vin and some cheese samples to nibble on spells out a perfect evening in our eyes.

You can find the new Iciar wine and cheese bar within the Frascati Centre in Blackrock when it opens next week. In the meantime, you can always stop by the shop and taste a sample or two.

