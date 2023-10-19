Powerscourt Townhouse set to welcome a cult favourite bakery

We can never have enough dreamy bakeries in this city.

If you love nothing more than enjoying a good pastry, within a good aesthetic where you can consume it, then you're going to be buzzing about the arrival of this cult favourite bakery landing in Dublin for the first time.

2210 Patisserie is set to arrive in Dublin very soon, and it will be based in none other than the hyper glam Powerscourt Townhouse Centre in the city centre.

Owner Una Leonard took to socials to share the exciting news and to give a sneak peek into 2210 Patisserie's new Dublin space.

So far there's no official launch date for 2210 Patisserie, but we are comforted that the signage says they are opening soon. The bakery are currently hiring, and have a list of vacancies on their website.

There is another 2210 Patisserie location in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, but even for the counties that don't have a branch, not to worry, as the bakery ships nationwide.

Definitely a spot for your next cake and coffee catch up with pals - we have a feeling this spot is going to be consistently busy.

