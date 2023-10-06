6 cafés where you can nab a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Dublin this autumn

We only have mere weeks with them left.

Yes, we have speculated whether this 20 year old trend is slowly dying, perhaps evident by the fact there aren't more cafés whipping up PSLs on this list, but basic as it may be, it's a sure signal of autumn to me, and I can't help but love it.

If you're the same, and wondering which independent Dublin cafés are serving the elite pumpkin spice latte, then we've got you covered.

Grounded

Clonskeagh, more info here

Keeping up with tradition of the last couple of years, Grounded are back with their PSL to match the crisp autumn air. The Dublin 14 café stock Greenville Deli sambos, and have some gorgeous treats if you're stopping in to enjoy the pumpkin-y beverage - plus they are dog friendly, so whether you have a pet or not, you're bound to see some cute pups.

Grounded opens until 3pm daily

Brindle Coffee

Portobello, more info here

Another pet friendly spot for a PSL (although we recommend getting your dog a puppuccino and not sharing your latte with them) is Brindle Coffee in Portobello. They also open relatively late in comparison to other Dublin cafés, if you're pumpkin spice latte craving kicks in post office hours.

Brindle Coffee opens Monday to Wednesday 7:30am to 8pm, Thursday and Friday 7:30am to 9pm, Saturday 8am to 9pm, and Sunday 9am to 8pm.

Goats Gruff

Strawberry Halls, more info here

This D22 haven not only serves some of the best pizza and toasties in Dublin, they're also on the pumpkin spice train you'll be delighted to hear.

Not one to shy away from Halloween or autumn tradition, Goats Gruff are whipping up their "hug in a mug", suggesting you add whipped cream and cinnamon to top it all off.

Goats Gruff open for drive-thru between 11am and 3pm on the daily.

Baa Baa

Location: Chapelizod

The first pumpkin spice latte we noticed of the 2023 autumn season (other than Starbies of course) was from Baa Baa café in Chapelizod. They put a twist on the OG recipe, adding ginger to their autumnal lattes, combining the Halloween-y traditions with Christmas.

Baa Baa opens Monday to Wednesday, 8am to 4pm, Thursday and Friday 8am to 5pm and Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 5pm.

Croí Coffee

Cherrywood

Croí aren't back even a month yet, and they're already sticking to seasonal tradition and whipping up the pumpkin spice latte on-site. Now based in Cherrywood, the coffee spot also has an array of treats to choose from, including sausage rolls, toasties, pastries, and even quiche.

Croí Coffee opens Monday to Friday, 7am to 4pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm, and Sunday 9am to 3pm.

Pepper Laine

Dalkey, more info here

If you're torn between the two worlds of summer and autumn, love an icey boy, but also want to live your best "fall" lifestyle, then an iced pumpkin spice latte is the only answer. Pepper Laine is answering your prayers so you don't have to choose between these two sides of yourself.

Pepper Laine opens Wednesday to Monday, from 8:30am to 3pm on weekdays, and 8:30am to 5pm on weekends.

Have we missed any? Let us know at [email protected].

