Real Housewives of NJ spotted filming at Café en Seine in Dublin

"Ireland get fooking ready!"

In the latest instalment of Reality Stars Visiting Ireland™, the Real Housewives of New Jersey have been spotted in Café en Seine, filming a dinner scene for season 13 of the show. They obviously saw how obsessed with the place Mary and Romain are and decided to get in on the action, and sure who'd blame them.

Huddled around the table you can see Teresa, Melissa, Jennifer and pals holding court, with a full camera crew ready to capture any table flipping, drink throwing drama that may unfold.

If social media is anything to go by, the cast arrived in Dublin Airport yesterday morning, making the trip to town on what looks suspiciously like the Aircoach.

Advertisement

Via Instagram stories/Jennifer Aydin

Travelling in style, always.

Other than the odd airport snap and Café en Seine roundtable which, in my humble opinion, needs to be recreated in oil painting form and hung in the Louvre as a matter of urgency, there haven't been many indications of what the gals are getting up to during their time here. But all I'll say is that if I don't see them piled onto the Viking Splash Tour, kitted out in horned helmets and yelling obscenities at me, I'll be fuming.

Header image via Instagram/Jennifer Aydin

Advertisement

READ NEXT: Joseph Gordon Levitt spotted in Griffith Park with Eve Hewson