Joseph Gordon Levitt spotted in Griffith Park with Eve Hewson

Are there any celebs left in Hollywood?

It's no secret we Irish love to see a famous face on the Emerald Isle. Already this summer we've been amazed by sightings of Bill Murray, Rod Stewart, and various other celebrities.

I don't know if it makes us feel like Gossip Girl seeing these famous people out living their life in Ireland, but regardless we're all about it. And the latest familiar face is none other than Joseph Gordon Levitt, spotted in Griffith Park (10 Things I Hate About You, 500 Days of Summer, Inception).

Joseph Gordon Levitt was spotted in Griffith Park on Wednesday 20th July by photographer Frank (@frankthephotographer.ie), alongside Eve Hewson, Bono's daughter. The two were spotted taking a break from filming in this photograph. Eve Hewson was in popular Netflix series Behind Her Eyes last year. She has also featured in Blood Ties, Bridge of Spies, and Robin Hood.

According to The Sunday World, the pair were filming scenes for their new movie Flora and Son; hopefully this means we're due more Joseph Gordon Levitt content in the coming weeks. With any luck at least.

Header image via Instagram/frankthephotographer.ie

