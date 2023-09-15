Second Olivia Rodrigo date announced due to 'incredible demand'

We're bleeding her dry, as she'd say.

Following the flurry of teenage angst and millennials-wishing-they-were-still-teenage angst after Olivia Rodrigo's first Dublin date announcement, the consecutive decision has been made to add a second.

The Vampire singer announced her Guts World Tour earlier this week on the back of her new album release, whilst 3Arena posted a not-so-cryptic image of the venue lit up in Olivia's trademark purple hue, simply captioned "tomORrow".

Naturally, Irish Olivia fans collectively lost their minds, hastily setting alarms for ticket presale next Wednesday (20th).

After the Great Taylor Swift Ticket Disappointment of 2023, naturally fans are going to be more on edge than ever to secure their spot - but luckily there'll be double the chance to be there as a second Dublin date has already been announced.

Produced by Live Nation, the colossal global tour will now include third and fourth shows in New York, London and Los Angeles, as well as second shows in Chicago, Montreal, Dublin, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco and more, bringing the tour to 75 dates.

Oliva Rodrigo's second date at Dublin’s 3Arena is scheduled for May 1 2024, with registration now open at OliviaRodrigo.com.

Tickets officially go on sale on Thursday September 21 but as with the Taylor Swift Eras Tour, you will need to register your interest, and not everyone will get a link to purchase tickets.

So get registering, sour grapes.

