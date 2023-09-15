Ever dreamed of running your own food trailer? This one is up for sale

PSA for a budding entrepreneur.

Earlier in the week, we reported on the sad news that Portmarnock coffee spot Beach Brew would unfortunately be closing its doors after this weekend.

The food trailer launched at its beach-side location in May 2021, run by the same people who own Town Yard Bistro in Malahide, and Kealy's of Cloghran out by the airport. While they didn't reveal the specifics around their decision to close Beach Brew, the owners have been trying to open a restaurant on the site since 2019, and have applied for planning permission once more.

Which leaves the Beach Brew catering trailer out of action, and as a result, the owners are selling it for €12,000.

Equipment is not included, according to their Instagram post, but if you have always dreamed of owning and operating your own food truck or coffee trailer, this might just be your opportunity to do so.

If you're interested, the owners have left a number for enquiries.

Header image via Instagram / Beach Brew Ireland

