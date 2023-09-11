Portmarnock beachside café to close at the end of this week

The café made a special shout out to all the dog visitors over the years.

Beach Brew café, based in Portmarnock, have announced that they are closing after three years in business.

They shared the news on Instagram, saying that this weekend would be their last, and they would officially be saying goodbye on Sunday, September 17th.

Beach Brew is run by the same people as Town Yard Bistro in Malahide and Kealy's of Cloghran by the airport, and while they didn't provide specific reasons for their food truck closure, they have been trying to open a restaurant since 2019, applying for planning permission but getting refused in 2020.

Their dream to return North Lodge to its former glory is back on track, as they have once again applied for planning permission after scaling back the project significantly. According to their website, the vision for North Lodge "is to establish a restaurant that will enhance the beach user experience along with invigorating the site and opening it up to the public".

You can check out the full planning details HERE.

We wonder if the focus on North Lodge is why Beach Brew is closing for now.

Beach Brew is open for its last few days between Thursday September 14th and Sunday September 17th. While the recent stint of gorgeous beach-going weather seems to be behind us, a visit to the food truck before it shuts is a must if you can manage it.

Header image via Instagram / Beach Brew Ireland

