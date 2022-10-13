Malahide welcomes new modern bistro Town Yard

Great news for Malahide locals as a new casual dining spot is opening... and it has big shoes to fill.

Town Yard is the newest restaurant to Malahide, a modern bistro that does it all, from brunch to cocktails, dinner to wine. Taking over several former buildings within Town Yard House, including the much-loved Giovanni's Pizzeria that closed down in 2020 after thirty years in business, this new spot has big shoes to fill.

After many months of preparation, the bistro is finally ready to open to the Malahide locals this week. Town Yard officially launches on Friday the 14th October.

Town Yard has given us a few sneak peeks of their food on their Instagram grid and stories. The below avocado eggs and toast looks absolutely heavenly.

The new casual dining spot is run by the experienced team of Alison, Sergiu and Alex from Kealy’s of Cloghran along with Head Chef Santiago Diaz.

You can find Town Yard Bistro on Town Yard Lane in Malahide. Booking is available HERE.

Header image via Instagram/townyardmalahide

