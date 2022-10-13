Liffey Valley to implement paid parking from next week

Following major refurbishment.

As of Monday the 17th October Liffey Valley are implementing paid parking. The carpark will have a cashless and ticketless system called Park Easy. According to their website it will work as such:

"When a customer drives up to the entry of one of our car parks, an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) camera will read their vehicle registration number, record the time of their arrival, and the barrier will raise without issuing a ticket. When it’s time to leave, there are three easy ways to pay: online, at a pay station, or directly at the barrier."

A new BusConnects system is also coming under construction at Liffey Valley in order to increase the number of public transport connections.

The parking experience is changing at Liffey Valley. From 17th of October, we will be introducing a new paid parking management system called Park Easy.



Please see our website for more information.https://t.co/wnicF2nYZZ pic.twitter.com/vHttE3huQh — Liffey Valley (@atLiffeyValley) October 12, 2022

According to the Liffey Valley website, these are the changes that will be coming into effect.

Increased spaces for drivers with a disability by 14%

Increased parent & child spaces by 46%

Introduced 20 new electric vehicle charging points.

Planted over 500 new trees and 100,000 new plants and shrubs.

Improved pedestrian and cycleway access to and from the Centre and increased covered and secure cycle parking.

As of 17 October, a comprehensive parking guidance system will be introduced at Liffey Valley making it simpler and easier to find a parking space. Real-time data displayed on the approach roads and within the car parks will direct customers to the nearest available bay.

For anyone with questions about the paid parking at Liffey Valley, there will be a dedicated hub to do so from the 10th October until 9th November located outside Eason; staff will be available from 10am to 4pm.

