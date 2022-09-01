Liffey Valley shopping centre to introduce parking charges (just in time for Christmas)

The cost of living crisis in Ireland just keeps on revving up.

Liffey Valley shopping centre in Dublin is set to give nobody what they want for Christmas with the introduction of parking fees for customers.

A major refurbishment of the centre is under development, which will deliver "new and more sustainable ways" to access Liffey Valley.

Currently, over 3,000 parking spaces are housed within the centre's structure. According to the Irish Times, the new parking charge will be set at €2.50 for the first hour of parking, with the subsequent two hours set at no additional cost.

Should the parking time period spill into a fourth hour, the €2.50 rate is activated once more.

Advertisement

The exact date for the introduction hasn't been revealed, though it is understood it will be in place before Christmas.

An overall cap on the parking fee has yet to be determined. A new six-bay BusConnects platform is also in production and is scheduled to come into operation in early 2023.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie

READ ON: Le Perroquet closes to make room for new Vietnamese spot on Leeson Street