Liffey Valley shopping centre to introduce parking charges (just in time for Christmas)

By Dave Hanratty

September 1, 2022 at 9:26am

Share:

The cost of living crisis in Ireland just keeps on revving up.

Liffey Valley shopping centre in Dublin is set to give nobody what they want for Christmas with the introduction of parking fees for customers.

A major refurbishment of the centre is under development, which will deliver "new and more sustainable ways" to access Liffey Valley.

Currently, over 3,000 parking spaces are housed within the centre's structure. According to the Irish Times, the new parking charge will be set at €2.50 for the first hour of parking, with the subsequent two hours set at no additional cost.

Should the parking time period spill into a fourth hour, the €2.50 rate is activated once more.

Advertisement

The exact date for the introduction hasn't been revealed, though it is understood it will be in place before Christmas.

An overall cap on the parking fee has yet to be determined. A new six-bay BusConnects platform is also in production and is scheduled to come into operation in early 2023.

This article originally appeared on Joe.ie

READ ON: Le Perroquet closes to make room for new Vietnamese spot on Leeson Street

Advertisement
Share:

Latest articles

Fox breaks into Brady's of Shankill, becomes their 'new recruit'

The top foodie spots I tried in Dublin this summer

Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin's Arcade Fire gig to Women's Aid

Le Perroquet closes to make room for new Vietnamese spot on Leeson Street

You may also love

Feist donates merch proceeds from Dublin's Arcade Fire gig to Women's Aid

Planning application lodged for new hotel at Swan Shopping Centre in Rathmines

Permission granted for 569 new homes to be built in Dublin 24

Time Out names Capel Street as one of the coolest streets worldwide