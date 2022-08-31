Le Perroquet closes to make room for new Vietnamese spot on Leeson Street

Dublin says goodbye to a French restaurant, and says hello to a Vietnamese one.

Sadly it is true. Beloved French restaurant Le Perroquet has officially shut up shop to make room for a new hospitality venture on Leeson Street. The French cuisine spot went into that good night quite quietly, all in the name of a rebrand. We got in touch with the owners, who said this of the closure:

"We have closed Le Perroquet but have rebranded and renovated! It is now Indo-chine and we have a beautiful Vietnamese inspired menu!"

Le Perroquet closed down over the summer, becoming new Vietnamese spot Indo-chine, with chef Philip Hughes at the helm.

Indo-chine held a soft launch last week and will officially open for the masses next week. You can book a table through OpenTable HERE.

And if you're missing your French fix, Le Perroquet's siser restaurant Le Petit Perroquet is still knocking about on Wicklow Street.

Header image via Twitter/leperroquet_dub

