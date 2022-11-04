Have you checked out Southeast Asian restaurant Indo-chine yet?

Indo-chine is Leeson Street's newest restaurant, a cosy Dublin 4 spot that focuses on the robust, exotic flavours and techniques of the East.

A few months ago we reported on the much loved French restaurant Le Perroquet closing at its spot on Leeson Street. The French cuisine spot went into that good night quite quietly, all in the name of a rebrand. We got in touch with the owners at the time, who said this of the closure:

"We have closed Le Perroquet but have rebranded and renovated! It is now Indo-chine and we have a beautiful Vietnamese inspired menu!"

Le Perroquet closed down over the summer, becoming new Vietnamese spot Indo-chine, with chef Philip Hughes at the helm.

Indo-chine is a cosy neighbourhood restaurant, nestled in Dublin 4 and serving food with Southeast Asian as their inspiration. They use locally sourced ingredients wherever possible to create their dishes; Indo-chine described their menu to us as, "a melting pot of Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar with flavours of Malaysia interspersed."

The Southeast Asian restaurant has menus for brunch, lunch, and dinner, as well as a cocktails and wine offering. If you're passing by first thing in the morning, you can even get your first coffee of the day as well as a sweet treat (we are very much noting that they have almond croissants available - crucial knowledge).

Indo-chine opens daily, 8am until late Monday to Friday, 10am until late on Saturdays, and 10am until 9pm on Sundays. You can make a booking HERE.

