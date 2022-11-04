Dublin's first South African food truck opens in Spencer Dock

Tender, slowly smoked meat over an open fire - whatever the weather.

If you work or live in the Spencer Dock area of town you may have noticed SA Braai, a bright yellow food truck emblazoned with Nelson Mandela and the South African flag on either side with the welcoming waft of smoky chicken and sausage filling the air.

Open since September, SA Braai is the brainchild of friends Eimear and Wiseman who noticed a major gap in the market for South African food in Dublin. Chef Wiseman hails from Capetown and his passion and flair for smoking meat on the Braai is evident.

Wiseman likes to get his fire lit early (regardless of what the Irish weather conditions throw at him) and start the smoking process, which can take up to two hours. The result is a sweet, juicy meat which is then served with Chakalaka side and topped with Smoor relish. Dishes are also all served with Piri Piri chips and very fairly priced (between €8.50 and €10). Owners Eimear and Wiseman say the 5am starts are worth it when they see the same customers coming back for more week after week.

SA Braai is open now at Spencer Dock Market, and is definitely worth a visit.

Header image via Instagram/southafricanbraai

