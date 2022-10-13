Council refuse planning permission for Dublin's tallest building

They say the proposed 24-storey building would "seriously detract" from the surrounding area.
Dublin City Council has refused a plan to build what would have been the capital's tallest building - the proposed structure would have stood at nearly 110 metres in height.
A planning application for the building was lodged with the council in August by the company Ventaway, with the development proposed to take place on the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay.
The building would have comprised 24 storeys and would have been 108.4 metres in height, making it just under 30 metres taller than Dublin's current tallest building, Capital Dock, which is 79 metres in height.
In a statement yesterday DCC confirmed they had refused the planning, as they believed it was "likely to have noticeable and detrimental overbearing and overshadowing impacts” on neighbouring properties.
Header image via mahoneyarchitecture.com
