Council refuse planning permission for Dublin's tallest building

They say the proposed 24-storey building would "seriously detract" from the surrounding area.

Dublin City Council has refused a plan to build what would have been the capital's tallest building - the proposed structure would have stood at nearly 110 metres in height.

A planning application for the building was lodged with the council in August by the company Ventaway, with the development proposed to take place on the site of the former City Arts Centre at City Quay.

The building would have comprised 24 storeys and would have been 108.4 metres in height, making it just under 30 metres taller than Dublin's current tallest building, Capital Dock, which is 79 metres in height.

In a statement yesterday DCC confirmed they had refused the planning, as they believed it was "likely to have noticeable and detrimental overbearing and overshadowing impacts” on neighbouring properties.

DCC said that an overshadowing study determined that the proposed building which is “of overwhelming scale, mass and height” will “undoubtedly cast a significant shadow and have an overbearing impact on the surrounding environment, including the church and the public space to the front, the nearby school and associated grounds and public space to the front of the adjacent office building”.

It would also “seriously detract from the setting and character of the Custom House and environs,” as well as impacting the views and vistas from the Custom House environs, Amiens Street, Mountjoy Square, Gardiner Street Lower, Trinity College Campus and views westward from the river Liffey.

The Council concluded that the building would have "significant and detrimental visual impact on Dublin’s historic skyline", and would "create a precedent for similar type undesirable development".

Developers Ventaway now have four weeks to appeal the decision.

Header image via mahoneyarchitecture.com

