Beloved Glasnevin pub has reopened for the first time in almost two years

Great news for Glasnevin locals, as The Botanic gastro pub has officially reopened for the first time in almost two years.

They initially closed down in December 2021, during a time when hospitality locations had to close no later than 8pm in keeping with covid restrictions. While this law was lifted in the early weeks of 2022, The Botanic never reopened alongside its fellow pubs, until last week.

After 20 months closed, The Botanic, owned by the same pub group behind The Paddocks, The Monread, and the Arcadia, have finally reopened in Dublin 9, with some new floral accents adorning the exterior and interior to live up to their name.

When speaking with The Botanic, we were told that they had had a warm welcome from the community, and that they're excited to back serving the people there, having launched a new menu that caters towards vegans and gluten-free customers.

They also have 13 large screen TVs and are able to cater for parties, with live music taking place at the weekend.

You can book a table for The Botanic, or walk-in at your leisure, although making a reservation is advised over busy periods.

They open every day from 12pm.

Header images via Instagram / The Botanic

