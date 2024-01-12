Cate Blanchett spotted filming scenes for new movie in Dublin 7

We sure do love a celebrity sighting close to home.

Cate Blanchett has been spotted working on an exciting film project in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7.

In pictures obtained by the Sunday World, the actress looked unrecognisable in glasses and a brown bob wig while sitting inside a 1997 Toyota Corolla.

While the title of the film has yet to be confirmed, it has been reported that it is for Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Father, Mother, Sister, Brother’.

The Sunday World reports that scenes for the upcoming film have already been shot in New Jersey and will move to Paris after filming has wrapped in Ireland.

While plot points have yet to be revealed, Jarmusch described the upcoming project as a ‘funny and sad film’ to The Film Stage.

more photos of cate blanchett on the set of “father, mother, sister, brother” in dublin, ireland pic.twitter.com/1itvtu0PrO — Rina (@bbblanchett) January 12, 2024

He added that the film relied on having ‘both woven in’.

It is anticipated that production will wrap up by spring, with hopes for release before the end of the year.

This isn’t the first time Jarmusch and Blanchett have teamed up, with the pair previously working together on the 2003 anthology ‘Coffee & Cigarettes’.

It also isn’t the Hollywood actress’ first time in a film shot in Ireland, as she starred in ‘Veronica Guerin’, the story of a murdered Sunday Independent investigative journalist.

The 2003 drama-thriller also starred Ciaran Hinds, Brenda Fricker, and Colin Farrell.

