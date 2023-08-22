Arctic Monkeys announce new Dublin & Belfast dates after cancelled summer gig

Our favourite worst nightmare.

If you're an Irish Arctic Monkeys fan, or simply a person with the internet, you'll probably remember the last-minute cancellation of their Marlay Park gig earlier this summer.

The band pulled out of the sold out gig with a day's notice, announcing that frontman Alex Turner was suffering from acute laryngitis.

Irish fans were left less than impressed when Alex and co managed to play Glastonbury that weekend without so much as a croak, but it appears the band are hoping to make amends with three new Dublin dates and one for Belfast this coming October.

Arctic Monkeys have announced a series of Irish arena dates to mark the end of their World Tour, with Miles Kane as Special Guest.

The Dublin gigs will take place on the 15th, 16th and 19th October at 3Arena, and the band will play Belfast's SSE Arena on 16th October.

Previous ticket holders will be sent a unique access code and will be given 72-hour priority pre-sale access starting at 9am on Friday, Aug 25th to purchase tickets. Only the same number of tickets, or less, purchased previously for Marlay Park will be available to purchase for these new dates.

All remaining tickets will be made available for sale at 09.00 on Tuesday, August 29th.

