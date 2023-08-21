D6 hot chicken restaurant to open new location in Dún Laoghaire

"Big news!"

American hot chicken restaurant Firebyrd, which operates in Dublin 6, is expanding and opening a new spot in Dún Laoghaire. They shared the news of their impending opener on Instagram, stating that they plan to launch before the end of the year.

Firebyrd came into being when Peter from Ireland met Ashley from Atlanta, and their shared passion for American hot chicken fuelled their ambition to open a restaurant in Peter's home country. In 2020, the pair opened their first restaurant in Ranelagh, where they whip up all things chicken, be it wings, tenders, or burgers.

If you're into sides, Firebyrd have plenty to go with whatever hot chicken variation you opt for, including loaded waffles, tater tots, fries, and coleslaw. They also offer nine different dips, from blue cheese to garlic mayo, jalapeno ranch to habanero peach.

Firebyrd sources most of their ingredients locally to keep their food as fresh as possible, but to add that certain level of authenticity, they also import some key components from America, including many of their hot sauces. You can purchase these directly from their website as well, if you're the kind of person to cover every meal you make at home in molten liquid.

If that's got you all fired up, the Ranelagh Firebyrd opens from 12.30 on the daily. Keep an eye on their socials for more news on their Dún Laoghaire restaurant.

