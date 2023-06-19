Arctic Monkeys cancel sold out Dublin gig due to illness

The band released a statement this afternoon.

The Arctic Monkeys have cancelled their sold out gig at Marlay Park, just one day before it was scheduled to take place.

According to the band, the sold out Dublin date has been called off as frontman Alex Turner is suffering from acute laryngitis.

The Arctic Monkeys are in the middle of a world tour and had just played three dates at the Emirates Stadium in London. They're also due to headline at Glastonbury this weekend.

A statement on the band's social channels reads:

"We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys' show at Marlay Park in Dublin tomorrow.

"Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.

"Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause all their Irish fans.

"Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser's account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days."

No alternative date has been announced for the gig.

Header image via Instagram / Arctic Monkeys

