Tom Hanks stayed with Bono at his Dublin mansion for Dalkey Book Festival

Who can afford a hotel room in Dublin these days, tbf.

Tom Hanks stayed at his pal Bono's seaside mansion while in Ireland to appear at this year's Dalkey Book Festival.

The Forrest Gump star was at the festival to promote his new book The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, a novel about, as the title would suggest, the making of a multimillion-dollar action film. The story spans several decades and features a band of characters including a troubled soldier returning from war, an eccentric director and a pompous film star on the rise.

The actor discussed his novel at a sold out event in Dalkey's Church of the Assumption with Belfast-born presenter Andrea Catherwood.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, a source said that Tom Hanks usually stays in hotels while he's in Dublin but accepted the offer from Bono to stay at his home on the Vico Road, which is in walking distance from the festival.

Bono and Tom Hanks pictured at the Dalkey Book Festival, image by Conor McCabe

“The two are involved with this year’s book festival so Bono invited Tom to stay with him. It’s very handy, walking distance really from where the talks are taking place", the source said.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if Bono brings him to his local pub Finnegan’s for a drink.”

Bono also appeared at the book festival to discuss his memoir, Songs of Surrender.

