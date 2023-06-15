Balbriggan Front Strand issued with a 'Do Not Swim Prohibtion Notice'

By Katy Thornton

June 15, 2023 at 3:15pm

The water quality has deteriorated.

A 'Do Not Swim Prohibition Notice' has been issued for Front Strand Balbriggan due to "elevated bacterial results".

The seawater was tested on the 12th June, and showed that the quality had deteriorated because of "suspected impacts from animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water".

People can still visit the beach but are asked not to swim for the duration of the notice.

The prohibition notice is expected to last for six days following an investigation. An end of incident sample is set to be arranged, and there will be a review of the prohibition order then.

Header image via Getty 

