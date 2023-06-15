Balbriggan Front Strand issued with a 'Do Not Swim Prohibtion Notice'

The water quality has deteriorated.

A 'Do Not Swim Prohibition Notice' has been issued for Front Strand Balbriggan due to "elevated bacterial results".

The seawater was tested on the 12th June, and showed that the quality had deteriorated because of "suspected impacts from animals/birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing water".

A Do Not Swim Prohibition Notice has been issued for Front Strand Balbriggan for 6 days. This is due to elevated bacterial results in seawater in testing carried out on 12 June 2023. Likely cause: Water quality deteriorated due to suspected impacts from animals/birds and… pic.twitter.com/YEas2srsQ5 — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) June 14, 2023

People can still visit the beach but are asked not to swim for the duration of the notice.

The prohibition notice is expected to last for six days following an investigation. An end of incident sample is set to be arranged, and there will be a review of the prohibition order then.

