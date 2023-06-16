Google Maps launches 'immersive' view feature for Dublin

The feature uses billions of Street View and aerial images to create multi-dimensional view of a place.

Dublin is now one of the few cities that is included amongst the Google Maps immersive view. Amsterdam, Florence, and Venice are also set to receive the multi-dimensional feature.

The feature launched earlier this year for Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, London, and Tokyo.

- Fuses billions of Street View and aerial images to create multi-dimensional view of a place

According to RTÉ News,

"Google is also expanding immersive view to more than 500 iconic landmarks around the world including St Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin."

The feature uses billions of Street View and aerial images to create multi-dimensional view of a place and layers aspects like weather or busyness. You can see it in action in the above video.

Back in 2022, Google Maps described the new feature as such:

"With our new immersive view, you’ll be able to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant or popular venue is like — and even feel like you’re right there before you ever set foot inside. So whether you’re traveling somewhere new or scoping out hidden local gems, immersive view will help you make the most informed decisions before you go."

