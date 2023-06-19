Dublin's new opener Hawksmoor is an example of how good a steak can taste

Lead images by the Lovin team.

The crème de la crème of steakhouse experiences.

Any meat enthusiast knows that ordering a sirloin off a general dinner menu simply doesn't hold a candle to an authentic steakhouse - the top-tier sides, the expert knowledge and advice from the servers when it comes to prime rib vs porterhouse, the ornate, mid-century modern interiors all come together to create a distinctly unique foodie experience.

For years we've pilgrimaged to such eateries for the most special occasions in our lives - graduations, anniversaries, date nights when you really want to impress, etc. And if you're looking for a new spot to head to for such events, Hawksmoor on College Green is where it's at.

Set the scene

Standing proudly on Dublin's College Green in the 1840s Italianate building that formerly housed the National Bank, Hawksmoor is slap bang in the middle of town but still has plenty of space and no scrimping on the grandeur.

The backstory

A hugely anticipated opener for Dublin, Hawksmoor have been a staple of the London steakhouse scene since opening their first restaurant there in 2006. Since then it's been named “the hottest steakhouse in New York” by Eater and ranked Number 1 in the ‘World’s Best Steak Restaurants’ list in 2022. So naturally, we were first in line to head along and see what all the fuss is about.

The interior

Bottle green booths and walls, original panelling and architraves and an impressive curved glass dome in the centre of the ceiling greet you as you walk in, and are guaranteed to extract a muffled "wow" out of you.

The food

Obviously, the steaks take centre stage with prime cuts coming from the likes of grass-obsessed farmer Ronan in County Meath, and Bronagh and Cathal whose Angus and Herefords roam the wilds of the Burren eating a diverse range of grasses and herbs. Impressive Chateaubriands and Porterhouses are priced per 100g and served up cast iron platters to share, with smaller cuts of sirloin, rib-eye and rump available too.

The seafood offering is also amazing, Hawksmoor definitely makes the most of what's available on Irish shores with Kelly Gigas and Flaggy Shore oysters, Duncannon smoked salmon and native lobster baked with Micil Inverin whiskey. Everything on the menu has a story, and the servers are well-versed and ready to chat through the detailed background of each dish.

The porterhouse steak, image by the Lovin team.

We recommend ordering We went for a trio of oysters to start - the Kelly Gigas roasted with bone marrow is a standout and particularly good if you're just getting into the oysters game and prefer enjoying them warm with a perfectly crunchy, herby crumb on top. For mains, our knowledgable server recommended the Porterhouse steak which we enjoyed medium rare and like with all great steaks, it barely needed the tasty offering of sauces or any seasoning at all. The perfectly marbled meat melts in your mouth with just the right amount of bite from the exterior char - I lightly spread a bit of the cream spinach on top and briefly saw god. Manager Aoife told us we weren't the only ones excited about the spinach, it's been one of the most ordered sides so far and it's easy to see why. Hawksmoor's take on the classic side is finely chopped with no soggy leaves in sight, luxurious and creamy and is definitely a must-order. What we also wanted to order I was sad to leave the lobster behind, but it just gives me an extra incentive to book in again soon. I'm also itching to try their famous Sunday Roast, reasonably priced at €23 and the perfect addition to Dublin's food scene as our love for roast dinners has been notably reignited in recent months. Hawksmoor's cream spinach, bone marrow and caesar salad, image by the Lovin team. The drink There's an experienced sommelier onsite to recommend the perfect glass or bottle to accompany your dinner, and we also sampled a few of the expertly mixed cocktails - a standout was definitely Shaky Pete's Ginger Brew, a foamy pitcher of a beverage originally created in Hawksmoor's flagship London restaurant. The drink comprises of Beefeater gin, lemon juice, ginger and a top off of white hag IPA, and was first mixed as a hangover cure for Hawksmoor regular Pete who went on to order one every day. It packs a punch, and is worth trying for the story alone. The service Not to labour the point too much, but the staff are amazing, knowledgable and well up for the chats about the food and drink. If you've got a family member who loves hearing about the intricacies of each cut of steak and wants recommendations before ordering, they'll adore the whole experience. Accessibility Hawksmoor is wheelchair accessible with bathrooms on the ground floor and plenty of space inside. Anything else? Prices are what you'd expect from a good steakhouse - single servings of steak start at €26 and work up to €42 with sides coming in around the €6/€7 mark. Hawksmoor Dublin also has a very reasonable express menu which will set you back €29 for 2 courses and €33 for three courses, and on Mondays they offer €5 corkage if you want to bring in your own bottle of wine. Not the kind of offer you'd come by too often in Dublin these days. You can keep up with Hawksmoor Dublin on Instagram, and browse the menu in more detail via their website.