‘World’s Best Steak Restaurant' Hawksmoor will open in Dublin next month

Get those graduation dinner bookings in.

If a steak is your absolute go-to order when you're out for dinner then prepare yourself for the landing of renowned steakhouse Hawksmoor in Dublin next month.

Originally opened in London in 2006, Hawksmoor has gone from strength to strength in the years since - it was named “the hottest steakhouse in New York” by Eater and ranked Number 1 in the ‘World’s Best Steak Restaurants’ list, gaining notoriety for its impressive cocktail list and succulent steaks from traditionally reared cattle.

Their restaurants are often set in beautiful and significant listed buildings and their Dublin branch will be no different - it'll be located at 34 College Green, an ornately detailed Italianate building designed by William Barnes in the mid-1840s and formerly used as the National Bank.

Hawksmoor's Dublin branch will be located inside the former National Bank.

Advertisement

Many original features are being restored, like the banking hall’s grand 40-foot hemispherical cast-iron dome set on Corinthian columns and its elaborate plasterwork. The use of reclaimed materials, a Hawksmoor signature, is being incorporated throughout, with reclaimed doors and repurposed antique lighting all featuring.

On the menu you can expect prime cuts of steak served individually or larger cuts to share, sustainably sourced seafood and all the staple steakhouse sides - beef dripping fries, mac and cheese, creamed spinach, buttered greens, the works.

What's a steakhouse without the sides? Image via Hawksmoor.

Speaking ahead of the opening, general manager Alex McGettigan said: “After restoring this wonderful bank building to its former glory, we can’t wait to welcome our first guests through those beautifully grand doors so as many people as possible can enjoy the Hawksmoor experience in this iconic Dublin building.”

Advertisement

Hawksmoor Dublin will open its doors on May 25th. This will be the group’s 12th restaurant and has created over 90 jobs in Dublin.

Subscribers to the Hawksmoor Dublin mailing list will be invited to book a table during their soft launch period from 17th through to 24th May, with 50% off the food bill as they work towards perfecting their offering. If you'd like to sign up, you can do so on www.hawksmoor.ie to receive updates and soft launch invitations from the Dublin restaurant.

Header image via Hawksmoor

READ NEXT: