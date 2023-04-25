Over 1 million people will receive a cost of living bonus payment this week

Over 1.3 million people are set to receive the cost of living bonus payment this week.

The once-off payment was introduced in a bid to tackle the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It is believed the bonus payment will cost €260 million.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys confirmed that the payment will be paid over the course of the week.

She stated: "This €200 lump sum payment for our most vulnerable groups will be followed in June by an extra €100 per child for people receiving Child Benefit.

"This package of measures, in addition to the €2.2 billion of supports secured as part of Budget 2023, demonstrates our continued commitment to supporting our citizens and families as they deal with the ongoing Cost of Living pressures."

Those eligible will receive a €200 lump sum as well as their regular payment.

Who is entitled to the bonus payment?

Citizens Information confirmed that anyone who gets a weekly social welfare payment that qualifies for the Christmas Bonus will receive the payment.

People on the Working Family Payment and do not qualify for the extra payment based on another social welfare payment are also eligible.

People will only receive one €200 payment, even if they're on more than one form of social welfare.

A separate €100 bonus payment will be made to those who receive Child Benefit in June.

