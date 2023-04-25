Ireland could be facing a toilet paper shortage as new EU law comes into effect

Who ever thought we'd be back here again?

For most Irish people, the words "toilet paper shortage" evoke vivid flashbacks to peak pandemic hysteria, ordering hand sanitiser in bulk off Amazon for €50 a bottle and empty shelves where loo roll once sat in supermarkets across the country.

However, it could be an issue we face once again - fears of a potential toilet paper shortage are growing as EU countries prepare for new laws to come into effect in 2024.

CEO of sustainable toilet paper brand Cheeky Panda Chris Forbes has expressed concerns that the industry is not prepared for changes that will come into effect as a result of the EU's new deforestation laws.

When these laws come into effect, all relevant companies will have to conduct strict due diligence if they place on the EU market, or export from it any of the following: palm oil, cattle, soy, coffee, cocoa, timber and rubber as well as derived products (such as beef, furniture, or chocolate). According to the European Commission these commodities have been chosen on the basis of a thorough impact assessment identifying them as the main driver of deforestation due to agricultural expansion.

Advertisement

Sustainable toilet paper companies like the Cheeky Panda have begun alternative products to wood such as bamboo. Image via Instagram/Cheeky Panda.

Speaking to UK publication The Grocer, Forbes said: “There will definitely be a squeeze on availability and we can expect the price of recycled tissue to rise as demand for alternatives increases.”

He added that “the vast majority” of tissue products – such as toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels – sold in the EU was still made of virgin fibres from newly harvested trees.

Some sustainable businesses including Cheeky Panda have already begun using alternative sources to wood, such as bamboo.

Advertisement

Ah, the stockpiling toilet paper era of the pandemic. We remember it well. Image via Shutterstock.

Well prepared

However, we might not need to give up on the three-ply just yet, as others in the toilet paper industry insist they're well prepared for the pending changes.

A spokesperson from Essity, a business that produces toilet paper under the Velvet, Cushelle and Tork brands told the Irish Mirror:

Advertisement

"Essity fully supports any legislation designed to combat deforestation. We have a long history of working closely with our suppliers under strict requirements to ensure that all of our raw materials are sourced ethically and responsibly.

“We can say with absolute confidence that there will not be a shortage of toilet roll resulting from changes to EU laws."

Header image via Shutterstock

READ NEXT: