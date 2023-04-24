Temperatures to drop below freezing again due to cold snap

Don't put away those coats just yet.

We all got a bit carried away with ourselves last week as we were blessed with some sunny spells and warm Irish weather throughout the week. However, Met Éireann are issuing us with a harsh reality check as a cold snap is on the way.

The forecaster has released its national forecast for the week and it's not looking good for the upcoming days ahead. Today is a mixed bag, with "a mix of cloudy and sunny periods for the rest of the day with scattered showers, the odd one heavy. Light or moderate northerly breezes."

The temperatures will stay warm enough, with high of 11C to 14C. However the start of the week will see temperatures plummet below freezing.

Today there will be a mix of cloud & sunny spells. 🌤️



Scattered showers will develop this afternoon & evening & will occasionally be heavy. 🌧️



Highs of 11 to 14°C in a light to moderate northerly breeze. 🍃 pic.twitter.com/M9glDKPFs7 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 23, 2023

Met Éireann's Matthew Martin said that there will be a "widespread frost" on Monday night with temperatures reaching as low as -3C in some areas. Temps are set to rise after that, but towards the end of the week we can still expect fairly unsettled weather heading into the weekend.

Have a look below at the outlook for the week.

The National Outlook

Monday

Mostly cloudy to start Monday and wet in places with lingering rain across much of the midlands and east, isolated showers elsewhere. Rain will clear southwards during the middle of the day with sunny spells and isolated showers developing. The evening will be largely dry and sunny. A cool day for late April with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

Any evening showers will clear on Monday night to leave it cold and mostly clear. A fairly widespread frost is forecast with minimum temperatures generally ranging -3 to +2 degrees in a mostly light northeast breeze.

Tuesday

Cold and dry to start on Tuesday with good spells of sunshine during the morning. The afternoon will bring a mix of cloud and bright spells for many areas whilst thicker cloud pushes in across Munster. Patchy rain or drizzle will then develop across Munster during the evening with largely dry conditions elsewhere. Maximum temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with a moderate southeast breeze developing. Tuesday night will be cloudy with scattered patches of rain or drizzle extending northwards to many areas. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, occurring across the north of the country early on with light to moderate southeast winds.

Wednesday

It looks set to be a rather cloudy day on Wednesday with lots of dry weather along with a little patchy rain in places. Maximum temperatures will generally range 10 to 14 degrees in a moderate southeast breeze, warmest in the south. Varying amounts of cloud on Wednesday night with a few light showers. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate easterly breezes.

Thursday

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the south on Thursday morning whilst it will remain largely dry further north. Later in the day, outbreaks of rain will extend further north but some parts of Ulster are likely to stay dry. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southeast winds. Cloudy overnight with patchy rain. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in a moderate easterly breeze.

This article originally appeared on JOE

Header image via Jaleel Akbash on Unsplash

