A new zip-line course has opened in the Dublin Mountains

By Katy Thornton

April 25, 2023 at 10:10am

Just in time for the summer season.

We're naturally always looking for new activities to get up to in Dublin, so the announcement of a new zip-line course in the Dublin Mountains is welcome news indeed.

The new zip trail at Zipit Forest Adventures at Tibradden includes twelve new ziplines, stretching over 500 metres, and up to 10 metres in the air.

The new zip-line experience at Tibradden Wood will take thirty minutes in total to complete, and you can access it following on from your High Ropes session for an additional €10pp. Anyone over the age of 12 is suitable to zip-line through the Dublin mountains on this new course.

The zip-line park is based a few minutes off the M50, or a fifteen minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre. If you're brave enough to take on the heights, you'll be met with stunning views of Dublin Bay and city centre.

You can book a slot with Zipit Forest Adventure on their website.

Header image via Twitter/Zipitfa

