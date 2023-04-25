Decathlon to open second Irish store next month

Big news for all the sporty spices out there.

The first Decathlon, based in Ballymun, entered the retail space at a somewhat perfect time for them in 2020. Everyone was stuck at home, exercising and getting outdoors was one of the few things we were allowed to do without breaking lockdown restrictions, and Decathlon was just the place to get all your bits for your new batch of hobbies.

Perhaps given its proximity to homeware giant IKEA, the sports hub quickly became a day-out for people - a whizz around the aisles and aisles of cheap exercise gear, imagining your future home in the IKEA showrooms (if Dublin ever gets out of the housing crisis), before finishing the day with a plate of Swedish meatballs and chips.

So the news that they're opening another Irish store is music to our ears, although they're moving a little further out of Dublin this time. Decathlon's second spot is set to be located in Limerick, and will open on Friday May 12th.

It will be based in Parkway Retail Park and the 5,000 sqm store will be home to equipment for over 70 sports, with over 400 parking spaces available. If you get hungry during your shopping spree, there will be an on-site café called Ampersand.

The new Decathlon will have a series of sports experience zones, including a climbing wall, cycling track, indoor gym, football pitch, basketball court and an outdoor area for fitness.

Header image via Presence PR

