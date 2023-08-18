8 openers and 4 closures to be aware of in Dublin right now

There's some class new spots to check out in Dublin.

If you're tired of going to the same old food spots, or have just found yourself in a rut, then there are plenty of new places open in Dublin for you to try, everything from a Turkish café, to a boujee brasserie.

And much as it is devastating to lose any Dublin hospitality business, we're glad at least to that currently there seems to be more openers than closures.

Bear Market

Opener

Bear Market have welcomed an eighth café to their ranks, this time opening up within the Custom House Plaza, IFSC.

The café is ideal for commuters and those who work local to the area, and has the perfect environment for those informal meetings, a quick recharge, or even just a moment to stretch those legs.

Gourmet Food Parlour

Opener

After 17 years in business, Gourmet Food Parlour are taking Dublin city centre by storm, opening a new space in Arnotts. They will be taking over the running of the existing Homemade, Corner Café and Kitchen Bistro restaurants, and putting their own spin on things.

We have no exact opening date so far, but we do know GFP will be opening sometime in September, so it won't be long now.

Browns Brasserie

Opener

Both Brown Thomas Dublin locations, Grafton Street and Dundrum, have welcomed boujee new brasserie Browns to their premises as of the beginning of August.

The restaurant already occupies space in the Cork and Limerick Brown Thomas stores, and delivers a tasty and varied menu for daytime dining, whether you're looking for breakfast, brunch, or lunch.

Chroí

Closure

As covid and the pandemic begin to feel like a distant memory to us, many Dublin cafés and restaurants that opened amid lockdowns and restrictions have decided to close, the most recent of which is Chroí Coffee in Kilternan.

The outdoor coffee hatch based beside De La Salle Palmerstown Football Club shared the news on Instagram this month that their last day of serving coffee would be the 26th August. In their two year run, the café was a great spot for vegan treats and toasties, ideal for a coffee run ahead of a walk or a road-trip.

K&A

Closure

Described as a hub for the local community and a well-known meeting place, K&A Stores on Seville Place in the north inner city closed its doors for the final time earlier this month.

The old school corner shop stocked groceries and household essentials, but shopkeeper Gerry was known for having a root behind the counter and being able to produce whatever it was you were looking for, no matter how obscure.

Stella Steakhouse

Opener

Anyone familiar with the Stella Cinema in Rathmines was probably also aware of the accompanying diner.

They announced a few months ago that they were transforming into something else, and at the start of August they revealed what the Stella Diner was becoming a steakhouse, the only steakhouse currently operating in Rathmines.

Rumi Café

Opener

Francis Street has a gorgeous new café to check out.

Rumi is run by three sisters, Esra Leyla, Esma, and Derya Balkir, and is named after the Persian poet and philosopher. The café is Mediterranean / Turkish, as the sisters come from Turkish roots, and the space is decorated with Turkish kilim rugs in bright, vibrant colours, sourced from their father's shop, Oriental Rugs, also on Francis Street.

Smooch

Opener

If you're looking for somewhere you can have dessert as your main course, Smooch is just the place for it.

This new dessert parlour in the Pembroke District of Dundrum Town Centre looks as if it has stepped right out of the Barbie movie set; with its pink details and soft lighting we can easily imagine Barbie fake sipping on a milkshake while Ken watches on fondly.

Heartbreak Social Club Coffee Shop

Opener

Heartbreak Social Club, based on Drury Street, have been teasing the arrival of a coffee machine to their premises for a few months now, and their new coffee shop has officially launched.

The tattoo parlour has been open since 2018, and in the five years it has been tatting up the good people of Dublin it has become something of an institution. The addition of a coffee shop only elevates its status amongst locals and tourists alike looking to get inked up, whether it's their first or twenty-first tattoo.

Bhonn Space by Phase One

Closure

Phase One by Bhonn Space, the same people behind 2 Michelin star restaurant Liath, have announced the end of their venture at Blackrock Market.

The spot was a street food restaurant and wine bar, serving up classic dishes like burgers, pierogies, and smoked potatoes for almost two years now.

Dae Ice-cream

Closure

Dae Ice-cream, formerly known as Leamhain, have taken to their socials to announce the closure of their Dublin city centre vegan spot in St Stephen's Greening Shopping Centre, with their last day of trade being Sunday, August 27th.

Honourable Mention:

Brown Thomas Christmas Shop

Opener

Much to the anger and despair of many Dublin locals, Brown Thomas launched their Christmas Shop this week, despite Christmas being over four months away.

Still, with the weather we've been having as of late, may as well welcome the festive period early.

