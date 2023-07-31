Dublin's most beloved tattoo shop are opening their own café

Dipping their nibs into barista-hood.

One of Dublin's most beloved tattoo parlours are diving into uncharted territory, with the opening of a café.

Heartbreak Social Club, who are based on Drury Street, have been teasing the arrival of a coffee machine to their premises for a few months now, and they've just let us in on when exactly their café will be launching at the tattoo shop.

Not one to stick to just one niche for too long - enter the eternity chains they've started looping onto people's wrists - we are excited to see what brand of coffee beans Heartbreak Social Club will be packing.

They took to Instagram to announce the grand launch of the Heartbreak Social Club Coffee Shop, saying that it would be ready by August 10th, which is just over a week away, opening alongside their parlour at 11am. Their coffee cups are very on-brand, in the very familiar dusty pink offset with their iconic red font.

So if you didn't already have enough adrenaline pumping through your veins when on the verge of getting tatted for life, now you can add caffeine in the mix at Heartbreak Social Club.

